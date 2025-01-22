Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QLTA. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 90,183 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $49.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.88.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

