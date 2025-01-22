Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 707 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after buying an additional 416,446 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,415.4% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 111,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $14,911,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $251.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.63. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

