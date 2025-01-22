AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,526,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,429.84.

Shares of AZO opened at $3,299.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,223.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3,139.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,672.31 and a 12-month high of $3,416.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $32.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 153.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

