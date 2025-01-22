Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Trading 16.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 131,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 214,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

