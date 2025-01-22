Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $814,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXON opened at $605.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 156.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $617.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.04 and a 12-month high of $698.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.92.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 21,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.88, for a total transaction of $12,966,775.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,691,508.72. This represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,545 shares of company stock valued at $30,721,337. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

