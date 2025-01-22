Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 104 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $543.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $506.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $503.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

