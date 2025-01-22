Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 577.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,455,000 after buying an additional 114,294 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.