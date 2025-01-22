Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,141,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,909,000 after buying an additional 2,397,883 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,669,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,842,000 after purchasing an additional 174,946 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,487,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,467,000 after purchasing an additional 143,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,472,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $318.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $80.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $315.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.68 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,363,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,579. This represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $406.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.27.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

