Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $132,980,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 220.7% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,374,000 after buying an additional 716,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,025,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR opened at $183.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.89 billion, a PE ratio of 154.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.10 and a 200-day moving average of $167.08. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.32.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

