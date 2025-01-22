Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.2 %

GILD opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,032.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $98.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.38.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,422.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $2,341,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.