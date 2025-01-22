Ballentine Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 28,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.5 %

UPS stock opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.56 and a 52 week high of $161.35.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 98.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 7,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $1,015,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,249,229.86. This represents a 13.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.10.

Read Our Latest Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.