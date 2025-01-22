Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Bank First had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Bank First Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $100.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank First has a 1 year low of $74.90 and a 1 year high of $110.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.64.

Get Bank First alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

About Bank First

(Get Free Report)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.