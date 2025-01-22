Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 16.1% – Here’s Why

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 544,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 118,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Barksdale Resources Trading Down 16.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

