Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 2,928 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 22,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,668,000. Sagefield Capital LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 114,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,337.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 131,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 122,691 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $70.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.15.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

