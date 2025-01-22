Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.58 and last traded at $75.51. 3,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

Barrons 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.15. The company has a market capitalization of $162.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Barrons 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrons 400 ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFOR. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Barrons 400 ETF Company Profile

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrons 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrons 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.