Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,074,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,125,000 after purchasing an additional 80,070 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 57.0% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

