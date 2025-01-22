Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,524,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,655,000 after acquiring an additional 352,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,163 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,543,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,191,000 after acquiring an additional 341,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 109.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.6 %

AEP opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

