Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.84 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $409.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.96 and a 200-day moving average of $380.98. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $310.51 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.