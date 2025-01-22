Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,352 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

