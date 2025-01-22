Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 105,866 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,976,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Macquarie upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BABA stock opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $66.63 and a 52 week high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. The company had revenue of $236.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.45 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

