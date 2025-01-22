Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 229,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2798 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

