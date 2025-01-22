BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.69.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.98. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.26 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 1,037,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.27, for a total value of $194,202,173.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,493 shares in the company, valued at $148,222,894.11. This trade represents a 56.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 40,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $7,692,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,119,245 shares of company stock valued at $209,700,084. 7.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,705,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,979,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 0.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,660,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 74.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,785,000 after purchasing an additional 285,784 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 160.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 225,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,706,000 after purchasing an additional 138,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BeiGene by 33.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 27,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

