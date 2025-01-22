Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BELFB has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Bel Fuse from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.33.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.43. 96,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25.

In other news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,246.90. This represents a 11.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,500 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,704.80. The trade was a 9.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

