BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCPFree Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BGC Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BGCP stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. BGC Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43.

BGC Group Company Profile

BGC Group, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

