Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Shares Down 3.6% – Time to Sell?

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 1,183,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 15,383,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

BTBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market cap of $550.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 4.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bit Digital by 39.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

