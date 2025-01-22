BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II (NYSE:MQT) Enters Standstill Agreement with Saba Capital Management, L.P.On January 20, 2025, BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced that it, along with its Investment Advisor, BlackRock Adv

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II’s 8K filing here.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.
