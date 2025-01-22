Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 4470425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on OWL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,324,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,138,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,030,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,452,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,632,000 after acquiring an additional 449,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,152,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,736,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 293,221 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

