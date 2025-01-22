Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 193,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 50,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Blue Star Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

About Blue Star Gold

(Get Free Report)

Blue Star Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Ulu Gold Project that comprise the Ulu Mining Lease and the contiguous Hood River Property that covers an area of approximately 12,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of western Nunavut, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.