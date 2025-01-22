Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$60.27 and last traded at C$60.96, with a volume of 7069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.42.

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.75 to C$81.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$84.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$98.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$91.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$84.98.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.35, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$75.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.66%.

In other Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Scott Andrew Morrison bought 650 shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,094.98. 17.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

