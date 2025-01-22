Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.96. Approximately 41,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 50,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Boralex Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

