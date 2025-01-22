BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.21% from the stock’s previous close.

BWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,151. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This represents a 9.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. This represents a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 301,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

