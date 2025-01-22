Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,536,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 129,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.39. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

