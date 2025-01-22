Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $744,000 Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision One Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,252,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Chemours by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 503,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,646,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 75.0% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 1.83. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Insider Activity

In other Chemours news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $154,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,552.80. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

