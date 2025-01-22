Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Makes New $569,000 Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.81.

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.80.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

