Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 398,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 228,107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 463,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,929,000 after buying an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USXF opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1691 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.