Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 5,021 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,343,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after acquiring an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,361,000 after acquiring an additional 489,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,586 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

