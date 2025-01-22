Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after acquiring an additional 372,875 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $64,875,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $92.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

