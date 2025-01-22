Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,695 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Shell by 11.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,282,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $348,405,000 after acquiring an additional 422,329 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $204.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.55.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Shell had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $72.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

