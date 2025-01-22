Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSB. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.35 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1605 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

