Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHFAL opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

