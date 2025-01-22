BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

BrightSphere Investment Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $982.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.74. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $31.52.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $123.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.95 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2,397.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $89,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

