Brokerages Set Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Target Price at $10.13

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RDW shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Redwire from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Redwire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Redwire Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47. Redwire has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $22.50.

In other Redwire news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,598,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,810,988.56. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,721,852. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Redwire in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redwire by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwire by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,181,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 422,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Redwire by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

