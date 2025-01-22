Brokers Issue Forecasts for Belite Bio FY2025 Earnings

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Belite Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Belite Bio Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.61. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of -1.56.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 103.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Belite Bio by 7,122.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

