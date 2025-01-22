Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 161,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth $9,832,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,315,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $3,037,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $105.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.47.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

