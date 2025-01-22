CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67, Zacks reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $465.24. 658,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,922. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.87. CACI International has a 52 week low of $326.60 and a 52 week high of $588.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CACI shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.50.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

