Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Issues Earnings Results

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.99%.
Cadence Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CADE stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,942. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $40.20.
Cadence Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cadence Bank Company Profile
Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.
