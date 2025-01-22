Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ACRS FY2025 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aclaris Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.

ACRS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $185.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.65% and a negative return on equity of 40.26%.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,336,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Trium Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 1,912,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anand Mehra acquired 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $1,499,998.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 710,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,567.50. This represents a 1,537.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

