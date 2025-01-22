Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates 3D Systems FY2025 Earnings

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for 3D Systems in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen forecasts that the 3D printing company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for 3D Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.72% and a negative net margin of 117.65%.
3D Systems Stock Performance
Shares of DDD stock opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.
Institutional Trading of 3D Systems
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 26.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,878,628 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 799,157 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,203,001 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,709 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in 3D Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 993,145 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 116,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at 3D Systems
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,203,360.70. The trade was a 5.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $447,648.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About 3D Systems
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
