Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Etsy FY2025 Earnings

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.66 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Etsy from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.47 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,477.50. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 112.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

