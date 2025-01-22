Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Insmed FY2025 Earnings

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Insmed in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.65) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Insmed’s current full-year earnings is ($5.44) per share.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INSM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Insmed Price Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.72. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $95,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,883,338.80. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 31,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $2,232,074.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,635,696.12. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,740 shares of company stock worth $7,161,294 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,076,000. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in Insmed by 113.3% during the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,800,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 76.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after purchasing an additional 714,539 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth about $38,056,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,404,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

